Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Magnificent Home Showcasing Expansive Living Room with Hardwood Flooring, Plenty Of Windows To Allows Tons Of Natural Light and Large Eat In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. This Wonderful Home Also Boast a Master Bedroom Suite On The Main Floor and Spacious Secondary Bedrooms Offering Plenty Of Space Which Share A Full Bathroom. Completing This Home is a Back Patio Overlooking The Back Yard.