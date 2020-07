Amenities

914 W. Happy Hollow Drive is located in the Happy Hollow neighborhood within minutes of the Montgomery County Public Library & APSU. This 1 story 1950's home has been completely renovated with all new flooring, freshly painted cool tones of light grey with white accented trim, brand new fixtures & lighting. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, with an eat-in kitchen. Pets are welcome, pet fees and restrictions apply. Inquire for details.