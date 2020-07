Amenities

86 Grassmire Drive- (AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Fantastic location convenient to post in a nice quiet established neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2 full bath home features an attached garage, kitchen with all major appliances, breakfast nook, vaulted ceiling in the livingroom with a fireplace. Deck off of the back of the home is perfect for entertaining. NO PETS PLEASE