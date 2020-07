Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

(AVAILABLE 9/4/2020) Fantastic 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet subdivision convenient to 101st . Home features a large livingroom with fireplace, eat in kitchen with all major appliances, formal dining space, laundry room with connections, master with private attached bath including double vanities, separate soaker tub and walk in shower. In the rear of the home you will find a patio space and privacy fence. Covered country porch in the front! NO PETS PLEASE!