Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

812 Golfview Drive #F-(AVAILABLE NOW) Great location for this 2 bed, 1.5 townhome that's been updated and is close to shopping, downtown and APSU areas. This town house has all major kitchen appliances, laundry closet with appliances, a half bath on the main level, 2 large bedrooms and full shared bath on the upper level, and a private patio space with no backyard neighbors. Pet Friendly- Standard Breed Restrictions Apply- 2 pets max 50 lbs.