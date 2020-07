Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

713 Cavalier Drive Available 08/08/20 Four Bedroom in Crosswinds! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in sought after Crosswinds! Beautiful hard wood floors, formal dining, office, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with fire place, master suite on second level with walk in closet and double vanities, all bedrooms on second floor! Home is less than 2 years and old an barely lived in! Great backyard with privacy fence and covered deck!



(RLNE2473591)