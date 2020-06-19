All apartments in Clarksville
427 Sierra Ct
427 Sierra Ct

427 Sierra Court · No Longer Available
Location

427 Sierra Court, Clarksville, TN 37040

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
For more information, contact Billie Jo Thomas at (931) 249-3530. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2148808 to view more pictures of this property. Great open floor plan located on a private level lot in cul-de-sac. Close to post, shopping, and I -24. Cathedral ceiling in great room w/ wood-burning fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen w/ pantry. Trey ceiling in master suite w/ walk-in closet. Deck, patio, and storage shed. Non-smoker, no pets. Rent includes mowing service and trash removal. Owner/ Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Sierra Ct have any available units?
427 Sierra Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 427 Sierra Ct currently offering any rent specials?
427 Sierra Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Sierra Ct pet-friendly?
No, 427 Sierra Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 427 Sierra Ct offer parking?
No, 427 Sierra Ct does not offer parking.
Does 427 Sierra Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Sierra Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Sierra Ct have a pool?
No, 427 Sierra Ct does not have a pool.
Does 427 Sierra Ct have accessible units?
No, 427 Sierra Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Sierra Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Sierra Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Sierra Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Sierra Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
