427 Sierra Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

For more information, contact Billie Jo Thomas at (931) 249-3530. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2148808 to view more pictures of this property. Great open floor plan located on a private level lot in cul-de-sac. Close to post, shopping, and I -24. Cathedral ceiling in great room w/ wood-burning fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen w/ pantry. Trey ceiling in master suite w/ walk-in closet. Deck, patio, and storage shed. Non-smoker, no pets. Rent includes mowing service and trash removal. Owner/ Agent