Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

(AVAILABLE 7/24/2020) Great location near the airport in Clarksville- convenient to post, shopping and restaurants. These 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments feature a nice open floor plan with a country style eat in kitchen including dining space and all major appliances, oversized bedrooms with large closets in each, deck access off of the living room space, full bath with laundry appliances. Pet Friendly- Standard Breed Restrictions Apply!