Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

(AVAILABLE 7/1/2020) Fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood convenient to post, shopping and entertainment. This home features a fireplace in the living room, bonus room over the attached garage, large private bath and walk in closets in the master, kitchen with island and plenty of counters/cabinets, all major appliances, privacy fence in the back yard and a deck for outdoor entertaining complete the listing. PET FRIENDLY- Standard Breed Restrictions Apply!