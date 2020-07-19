3444 Hickory Glen Dr

Amenities
This beautiful brick, updated RANCH rental with a wonderful SUNROOM/office space, plus bonus room, on a large private, fenced in tree-lined lot! Featuring vaulted ceilings, SHIPLAP fireplace, wood floors, QUARTZ countertops, stainless steel appliances, fresh neutral paint, double sinks in the master with a new tile shower, tons of extra storage space! All Pets require owner approval. Tenant/Agent to verify all information. Applications to be made at: https://www.securetnrentals.com/vacancies