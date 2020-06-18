All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 3287 N Senseney Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
3287 N Senseney Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:49 AM

3287 N Senseney Circle

3287 North Senseney Circle · (931) 245-8950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3287 North Senseney Circle, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3287 N Senseney Circle · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3287 N Senseney Circle Available 04/14/20 Pet Friendly with Basement! - Adorable ranch with basement, recently updated with all new laminate flooring, great floor plan with separate living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with full bath and great closet space, XL guest rooms, FULL finished basement PLUS spacious garage, lots of addition parking with wrap around driveway, NO backyard neighbors, washer/dryer included, pet friendly!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4705840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3287 N Senseney Circle have any available units?
3287 N Senseney Circle has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3287 N Senseney Circle have?
Some of 3287 N Senseney Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3287 N Senseney Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3287 N Senseney Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3287 N Senseney Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3287 N Senseney Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3287 N Senseney Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3287 N Senseney Circle does offer parking.
Does 3287 N Senseney Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3287 N Senseney Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3287 N Senseney Circle have a pool?
No, 3287 N Senseney Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3287 N Senseney Circle have accessible units?
No, 3287 N Senseney Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3287 N Senseney Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3287 N Senseney Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3287 N Senseney Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road
Clarksville, TN 37042
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity