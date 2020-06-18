Amenities

3287 N Senseney Circle Available 04/14/20 Pet Friendly with Basement! - Adorable ranch with basement, recently updated with all new laminate flooring, great floor plan with separate living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with full bath and great closet space, XL guest rooms, FULL finished basement PLUS spacious garage, lots of addition parking with wrap around driveway, NO backyard neighbors, washer/dryer included, pet friendly!



No Cats Allowed



