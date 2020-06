Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful split level home in a great location! Spacious open floor plan with gorgeous tray ceilings in the master and washer & dryer included. Plenty of storage with updated modern fixtures and a large fenced in back yard with a deck, this is not a rental you want to miss! No cats, 1 dog -60 lbs or less, $100 pet deposit, $25/month pet rent. Applications to be made at https://www.securetnrentals.com/vacancies Agent/ Tenant to verify all information