Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2015 Dorsey Court

2015 Dorsey Ct · (931) 645-2220 ext. 101
Location

2015 Dorsey Ct, Clarksville, TN 37043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2015 Dorsey Court · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2015 Dorsey Court Available 08/01/20 Like New Home at Dunbar - Like New Home at Dunbar featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths plus Bonus Room and Formal Dining. Jr Suite on the main level of the home. Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Enormous Kitchen with massive granite center island with seating for the whole family. Stainless Appliances, Pantry and Eat In Area. Separate Laundry Room with Sink. Upstairs to Master Bedroom with a seating area. Master Bath with Double Vanities, Separate Shower & Tub and huge walk in closet. Bedroom 2 features a unique design and spacious closet. Bedroom 3 adjoins to full bath. Bonus Room, could also be used as a 5th Bedroom with its own walk in closet and half bath. Fenced Yard and Covered Back Porch. Zoned for Rossview Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Pet Friendly Home with Owner having final approval on all pets. No Cats or Kittens.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5887918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Dorsey Court have any available units?
2015 Dorsey Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Dorsey Court have?
Some of 2015 Dorsey Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Dorsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Dorsey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Dorsey Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Dorsey Court is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Dorsey Court offer parking?
No, 2015 Dorsey Court does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Dorsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Dorsey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Dorsey Court have a pool?
No, 2015 Dorsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Dorsey Court have accessible units?
No, 2015 Dorsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Dorsey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Dorsey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
