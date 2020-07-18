Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

2015 Dorsey Court Available 08/01/20 Like New Home at Dunbar - Like New Home at Dunbar featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths plus Bonus Room and Formal Dining. Jr Suite on the main level of the home. Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Enormous Kitchen with massive granite center island with seating for the whole family. Stainless Appliances, Pantry and Eat In Area. Separate Laundry Room with Sink. Upstairs to Master Bedroom with a seating area. Master Bath with Double Vanities, Separate Shower & Tub and huge walk in closet. Bedroom 2 features a unique design and spacious closet. Bedroom 3 adjoins to full bath. Bonus Room, could also be used as a 5th Bedroom with its own walk in closet and half bath. Fenced Yard and Covered Back Porch. Zoned for Rossview Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Pet Friendly Home with Owner having final approval on all pets. No Cats or Kittens.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5887918)