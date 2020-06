Amenities

1027 Garner Hills Dr Available 07/03/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Rental With a Bonus Room! - Beautiful 3/2 rental with a bonus room! You don't want to pass up this gem! Stainless steal appliances, walk in closet, fire place, privacy fenced back yard! What a perfect must see to call home! Trash Included. No cats, 2 pet max, $100 depost/pet, $25/month pet rent/pet. Tenant/Agent to verify all information. Applications can be made at www.securetnrentals.com/vacancies



(RLNE5619430)