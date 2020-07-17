Branch Creek

Amenities
RENT-TO-OWN this lovely, well-maintained home in a peaceful subdivision close to 26. Spacious master bedroom contains luxurious bathroom, with private access to large balcony. Like-new appliances.
Large yard with rear gate access and covered porch, patio, overlooking serene wooded area. 2-car garage with generous overhead storage, plus additional off-street parking for 2 additional vehicles.
Playground and walking trails within subdivision.
All credit considered, for well-qualified purchaser with good downpayment.
Contact: (833) 298-4663 x801 Elicia
(RLNE5881104)