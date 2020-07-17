All apartments in Summerville
Find more places like Branch Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerville, SC
/
Branch Creek
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Branch Creek

102 Evelyn Joy Drive · (833) 298-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Summerville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

102 Evelyn Joy Drive, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
RENT-TO-OWN this lovely, well-maintained home in a peaceful subdivision close to 26. Spacious master bedroom contains luxurious bathroom, with private access to large balcony. Like-new appliances.
Large yard with rear gate access and covered porch, patio, overlooking serene wooded area. 2-car garage with generous overhead storage, plus additional off-street parking for 2 additional vehicles.
Playground and walking trails within subdivision.
All credit considered, for well-qualified purchaser with good downpayment.
Contact: (833) 298-4663 x801 Elicia

(RLNE5881104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Branch Creek have any available units?
Branch Creek has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does Branch Creek have?
Some of Branch Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Branch Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Branch Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Branch Creek pet-friendly?
No, Branch Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does Branch Creek offer parking?
Yes, Branch Creek offers parking.
Does Branch Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Branch Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Branch Creek have a pool?
No, Branch Creek does not have a pool.
Does Branch Creek have accessible units?
No, Branch Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Branch Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Branch Creek has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Branch Creek?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd
Summerville, SC 29483
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane
Summerville, SC 29483
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St
Summerville, SC 29483
Bellary Flats
11000 Eagle Hall Lane
Summerville, SC 29486
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr
Summerville, SC 29483
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive
Summerville, SC 29486
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln
Summerville, SC 29485

Similar Pages

Summerville 1 BedroomsSummerville 2 Bedrooms
Summerville Apartments with Garages
Summerville Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SC
Ridgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity