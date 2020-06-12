Apartment List
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
20 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1371 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Piety Corner
251 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
38 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1163 sqft
Westbury Mews is a quiet apartment community reflecting the natural beauty of the Low Country. The variety of well-designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans blend traditional Southern living and contemporary comforts in a naturally landscaped setting.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
$
14 Units Available
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1032 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Treehaven Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Summerville community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Alston Street
209 Alston St, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
BRAND NEW 3BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful 3Br 2.5Ba End Unit Townhome near the heart of Downtown Summerville. Walk to Alston Middle School. Open Floor Plan thru out the downstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Barberry Street
207 Barberry Street, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
White Gables - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Ellen Court
105 Ellen Court, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
- (RLNE4034705)

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
102 Rundle Lane
102 Rundle Lane, Summerville, SC
For Rent! This beautiful home is found in the desirable Weatherstone community, conventionality located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You'll be welcomed home by the full front porch and attached two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
199 Avonshire Drive
199 Avonshire Drive, Summerville, SC
Spacious 5 bedroom Charleston style home available immediately in Weatherstone. First floor bedroom with full bath, separate dining room, ample counter space, screened back porch and detached garage.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
17 Regency Oaks Drive
17 Regency Oaks Drive, Summerville, SC
Well maintained home with new carpet and laminate through out. Large kitchen with granite countertops and island with stainless steal appliances. Large family room has a wood burning fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
407 Grand Palm Ln
407 Grand Palm Lane, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1567 sqft
New luxury townhome near downtown Summerville - Property Id: 228861 BRAND NEW construction townhome with all new appliances included even washer and dryer! This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs and a powder room

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
491 Dolphin Dr
491 Dolphin Drive, Summerville, SC
Welcome to this spacious home located off of Bacon's Bridge Road! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large main living space with a ample room to entertain friends and family. There is a formal dining room towards the front of the home.
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Ladson
164 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1331 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
109 Salinas Court
109 Salinas Court, Dorchester County, SC
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Kenney Rd
115 Kenney Dr, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
115 Kenney Rd Available 07/01/20 Doublewide Trailer on Private Land - Pergo flooring in main living areas, country setting with shed.

June 2020 Summerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Summerville Rent Report. Summerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Summerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Summerville rents declined significantly over the past month

Summerville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Summerville stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Summerville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Summerville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in South Carolina that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, Spartanburg, and Sumter, where two-bedrooms go for $1,545, $814, and $737, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Summerville to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%, -3.0%, and -1.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Summerville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Summerville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Summerville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Summerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Summerville.
    • While rents in Summerville fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Summerville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Summerville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

