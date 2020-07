Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby new construction package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina. Modern finishes, sleek features, and next-level amenities help us rise above the competition. Our prime Brighton location is near dozens of great restaurants, stores, cinemas, and attractions in Summerville. With access to GigaFi, South Carolina's first gigabit internet service, you'll never lag behind your friends. And since we know you and your pets are a package deal, we welcome up to two of them - no weight limits.