Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal yoga cats allowed internet cafe playground

Look forward to coming home every day at Arbor Village. Enjoy all that our community offers from our fitness center with yoga studio, to our dog park. Spend an afternoon enjoying the sunshine enjoying a meal at our grill area, or sitting in a lounge chair by our swimming pool. Enjoy convenience with our concierge and on-site maintenance. Feel at home in our spacious apartments with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Our beautiful kitchens feature granite countertops and custom mocha cabinets. Our community boasts a great location in Summerville, South Carolina. We are less than 30 miles away from Downtown Charleston, so you can easily enjoy everything that the city has to offer. The Charleston Airport is only 14 miles away, so you can easily catch a flight out of town. Contact us if you have any questions. Choose Arbor Village today.