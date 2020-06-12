Apartment List
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
24 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
39 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
20 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1161 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
32 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$924
1050 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1143 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Piety Corner
251 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
30 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
14 Units Available
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$989
852 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Treehaven Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Summerville community.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
Westbury Mews is a quiet apartment community reflecting the natural beauty of the Low Country. The variety of well-designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans blend traditional Southern living and contemporary comforts in a naturally landscaped setting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
810 Hemingway Circle
810 Hemingway Circle, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1395 sqft
Wonderfully maintained townhouse in quiet gated community only 2 miles from Downtown Summerville. Upon entering the townhouse you are greeted by the gleaming hardwood floors that carry you through the downstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
398 Country Club Boulevard
398 Country Club Blvd, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1213 sqft
NO PETS - AVAILABLE NOW - END UNIT TOWNHOME - HEART PINE FLOORS IN HALL, GUEST BATH, LIVING AREAS, STAIRS - NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING ELSEWHERE - SMOOTH CEILINGS DOWNSTAIRS - GAS FIREPLACE LOGS & GAS HOT WATER HEATER - RECENT OUTSIDE HVAC CONDENSER
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1050 sqft
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Ladson
164 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1146 sqft
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
109 Braly Dr
109 Braly Drive, Dorchester County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex. Located close to downtown Summerville.br Granite countertops Fenced back yard Pet FriendlyiP

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
902 Elm Hall Circle
902 Elm Hall Circle, Charleston County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1014 sqft
Great rental home located in well maintained Summer Wood Community. Townhome has been painted a warm, neutral color, ceiling downstairs are smooth surface and repainted. Home features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
211 Pinewood Street
211 Pinewood Street, Dorchester County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
Be the first to live in the adorable brand new modular home! NEW new new everything. Located in Ladson. No HOA. Large king master bedroom and bath and a 2nd smaller twin bedroom 9x9 at opposite end of home.
Results within 5 miles of Summerville
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.

June 2020 Summerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Summerville Rent Report. Summerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Summerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Summerville rents declined significantly over the past month

Summerville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Summerville stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Summerville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Summerville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in South Carolina that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, Spartanburg, and Sumter, where two-bedrooms go for $1,545, $814, and $737, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Summerville to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%, -3.0%, and -1.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Summerville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Summerville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Summerville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Summerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Summerville.
    • While rents in Summerville fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Summerville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Summerville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

