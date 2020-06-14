Apartment List
59 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Summerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
20 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1371 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Piety Corner
273 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
37 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
207 Barberry Street
207 Barberry Street, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
White Gables - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
102 Rundle Lane
102 Rundle Lane, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2612 sqft
For Rent! This beautiful home is found in the desirable Weatherstone community, conventionality located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You'll be welcomed home by the full front porch and attached two car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
810 Hemingway Circle
810 Hemingway Circle, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1395 sqft
Wonderfully maintained townhouse in quiet gated community only 2 miles from Downtown Summerville. Upon entering the townhouse you are greeted by the gleaming hardwood floors that carry you through the downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Ladson
163 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$992
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
184 Apache Dr
184 Apache Drive, Dorchester County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1917 sqft
This Summerville home has it all! Located close to grocery stores, restaurants, and right around the corner from Summerville High School and Greg Middle School.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9650 Islesworth Way
9650 Islesworth Way, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2424 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is a corner home in Wescott Plantation across the street from the local pond, playgound and neighborhood pool. Conveniently located close to grocery, schools, Air Force Base, Boeing, and Bosch.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5215 Mcgregor Downs Court
5215 Mcgregor Downs Court, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2380 sqft
RENT TO OWN!! Ready 6/1/2020 This inviting two-story home is nestled on a large lot a quiet cul-de-sac street in Oak Forest Village at Wescott Plantation. It's located in the desirable Dorchester II School District.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
113 White Fence Lane
113 White Fence Lane, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
Single story Ranch in Country Setting on a 1 acre LotRecently updated & renovated; as well as freshly PAINTED inside & out. Refinished hardwood floors. This house perfect for family in quiet setting.Dorchester District 2 Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Summerville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Ladson
68 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
111 Green Grass Rd
111 Green Grass Road, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1838 sqft
The Ponds - Gorgeous 3 story home available for rent in The Ponds! Dorchester 2 schools! Downstairs features beautiful hardwood flooring, 9 ft smooth ceilings, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a mudroom, half bath,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5421 Red Tip Ln
5421 Red Tip Lane, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2420 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is conveniently located near Dorchester Road with grocery stores and restaurants nearby.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse
City Guide for Summerville, SC

Strange as it may sound, you can take it from good authority the Tuberculosis Congress -- that the combination of pine trees and dry, sandy ridges in Summerville is therapeutic. This finding paved the way for a golden era in the history of this town. No wonder that the town has long regarded pine trees as sacred and there will be hell to pay for desecrating them!

Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Summerville, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Summerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

