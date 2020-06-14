59 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC with hardwood floors
Strange as it may sound, you can take it from good authority the Tuberculosis Congress -- that the combination of pine trees and dry, sandy ridges in Summerville is therapeutic. This finding paved the way for a golden era in the history of this town. No wonder that the town has long regarded pine trees as sacred and there will be hell to pay for desecrating them!
Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Summerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.