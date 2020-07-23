148 Apartments for rent in Dorchester County, SC

/
9 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1438 sqft
Live easy at Latitude at Wescott, come home to your one, two or three bedroom apartment and feel instantly relaxed. Take advantage of our poolside bar with friends or hit the strength training gym to burn off a long day at work.
24 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
13 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
20 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1284 sqft
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
240 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
12 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
6 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
13 Units Available
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes
8708 Evangeline Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large, open floor plans with luxury finishes, private balconies and big closets. Community has a pool and outdoor kitchen, and is located in the heart of Coosaw Creek, 35 minutes from downtown.
22 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1371 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
17 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
247 Units Available
Piety Corner
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
15 Units Available
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$889
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at Treehaven Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Summerville community.
1 Unit Available
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westbury Mews is a quiet apartment community reflecting the natural beauty of the Low Country. The variety of well-designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans blend traditional Southern living and contemporary comforts in a naturally landscaped setting.
1 Unit Available
102 Two Wood Court
102 Two Wood Court, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1375 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
100 Jarett Road
100 Jarett Rd, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2123159?source=marketing Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Summerville! Dorchester 2 Schools.
1 Unit Available
100 Westbury Mews Drive
100 Westbury Mews Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
The apartment is in building 100 and its unit E This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
4101 Chimney Springs Court
4101 Chimney Spring Court, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1524 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
8212 Timberidge Court
8212 Timberidge Court, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1335 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
207 Glenda View
207 Glenda View Drive, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2141 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
615 Raysor Street
615 Raysor Street, St. George, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
615 Raysor Street Available 08/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED - VERY NICE HOME AND HAS A VERY SPACIOUS BACKYARD No Pets Allowed (RLNE5977075)
1 Unit Available
4052 Cedars Pkwy B
4052 Cedars Parkway, Dorchester County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 BR North Charleston Townhome Available Now - Property Id: 97655 This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is available now for rent.
1 Unit Available
100 Alston Lane
100 Alston St, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom Summerville Townhome Available 7/10 - Property Id: 311785 This two bedroom, two bathroom townhome is newly renovated (freshly painted with new flooring throughout) and will be ready for move-in on 7/20/20.
1 Unit Available
Branch Creek
102 Evelyn Joy Drive, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2406 sqft
RENT-TO-OWN this lovely, well-maintained home in a peaceful subdivision close to 26. Spacious master bedroom contains luxurious bathroom, with private access to large balcony. Like-new appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dorchester County area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, Charleston Southern University, Benedict College, and College of Charleston. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbia, Charleston, Savannah, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant have apartments for rent.
