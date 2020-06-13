Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
38 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1371 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Piety Corner
251 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
7 Units Available
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1163 sqft
Westbury Mews is a quiet apartment community reflecting the natural beauty of the Low Country. The variety of well-designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans blend traditional Southern living and contemporary comforts in a naturally landscaped setting.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
406 Arbor Oaks Drive
406 Arbor Oaks Drive, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2157 sqft
Arbor Oaks in Summerville offers this 4 bed 2.5 bath 2157 sq ft. home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
102 Rundle Lane
102 Rundle Lane, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2612 sqft
For Rent! This beautiful home is found in the desirable Weatherstone community, conventionality located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You'll be welcomed home by the full front porch and attached two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Alston Street
209 Alston St, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
BRAND NEW 3BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful 3Br 2.5Ba End Unit Townhome near the heart of Downtown Summerville. Walk to Alston Middle School. Open Floor Plan thru out the downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
810 Hemingway Circle
810 Hemingway Circle, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1395 sqft
Wonderfully maintained townhouse in quiet gated community only 2 miles from Downtown Summerville. Upon entering the townhouse you are greeted by the gleaming hardwood floors that carry you through the downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
199 Avonshire Drive
199 Avonshire Drive, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2280 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom Charleston style home available immediately in Weatherstone. First floor bedroom with full bath, separate dining room, ample counter space, screened back porch and detached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
398 Country Club Boulevard
398 Country Club Blvd, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1213 sqft
NO PETS - AVAILABLE NOW - END UNIT TOWNHOME - HEART PINE FLOORS IN HALL, GUEST BATH, LIVING AREAS, STAIRS - NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING ELSEWHERE - SMOOTH CEILINGS DOWNSTAIRS - GAS FIREPLACE LOGS & GAS HOT WATER HEATER - RECENT OUTSIDE HVAC CONDENSER
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
184 Apache Dr
184 Apache Drive, Dorchester County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1917 sqft
This Summerville home has it all! Located close to grocery stores, restaurants, and right around the corner from Summerville High School and Greg Middle School.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9650 Islesworth Way
9650 Islesworth Way, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2424 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is a corner home in Wescott Plantation across the street from the local pond, playgound and neighborhood pool. Conveniently located close to grocery, schools, Air Force Base, Boeing, and Bosch.
City Guide for Summerville, SC

Strange as it may sound, you can take it from good authority the Tuberculosis Congress -- that the combination of pine trees and dry, sandy ridges in Summerville is therapeutic. This finding paved the way for a golden era in the history of this town. No wonder that the town has long regarded pine trees as sacred and there will be hell to pay for desecrating them!

Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Summerville, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Summerville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

