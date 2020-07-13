Apartment List
/
SC
/
summerville
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

81 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC with pool

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
43 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
45 Units Available
Bellary Flats
11000 Eagle Hall Lane, Summerville, SC
Studio
$995
779 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Make the most of your Lowcountry life at Bellary Flats. Hosting spacious floor plans, a southern river-style clubhouse, saltwater pool, cozy outdoor fireplaces, and trails —and that’s just the start.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$880
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1163 sqft
Westbury Mews is a quiet apartment community reflecting the natural beauty of the Low Country. The variety of well-designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans blend traditional Southern living and contemporary comforts in a naturally landscaped setting.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
$
16 Units Available
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$889
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at Treehaven Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Summerville community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
258 Units Available
Piety Corner
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1371 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
210 Germander Avenue
210 Germander Avenue, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2415 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Home located in the award-winning neighborhood of White Gables in Summerville. This home offers 4 large bedrooms (with Master Suite on 1st floor) and 2.
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,094
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1284 sqft
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
146 Units Available
Ladson
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$954
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
257 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
203 Oakmont Avenue - Unit D
203 Oakmont Avenue, Dorchester County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
808 sqft
203 Oakmont Avenue - Unit D Available 07/15/20 Honey Ridge Villas - Cute 2 bedroom,1 bath villa available in Ladson! Dorchester 2 Schools! The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and tile flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
9699 Crofton Dr
9699 Crofton Drive, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1456 sqft
Stunning, like-new, and turnkey--all that's missing is your personal touch! Solar panels allow you to save on monthly bills and feel good about using green energy.
Results within 5 miles of Summerville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
15 Units Available
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes
8708 Evangeline Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1340 sqft
Large, open floor plans with luxury finishes, private balconies and big closets. Community has a pool and outdoor kitchen, and is located in the heart of Coosaw Creek, 35 minutes from downtown.

July 2020 Summerville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Summerville Rent Report. Summerville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Summerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Summerville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Summerville Rent Report. Summerville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Summerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Summerville rent trends were flat over the past month

Summerville rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Summerville stand at $1,002 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,193 for a two-bedroom. Summerville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Summerville over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Summerville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Summerville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Summerville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Summerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,193 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Summerville fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Summerville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Summerville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Summerville 1 BedroomsSummerville 2 Bedrooms
    Summerville Apartments with Garage
    Summerville Apartments with Move-in Specials

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCLadson, SC
    Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCLaurel Bay, SC
    Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
    Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
    Trident Technical College