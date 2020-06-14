Apartment List
101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC

Finding an apartment in Summerville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Piety Corner
273 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$889
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1032 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Treehaven Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Summerville community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
37 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1371 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
7 Units Available
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1163 sqft
Westbury Mews is a quiet apartment community reflecting the natural beauty of the Low Country. The variety of well-designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans blend traditional Southern living and contemporary comforts in a naturally landscaped setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Barberry Street
207 Barberry Street, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
White Gables - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
406 Arbor Oaks Drive
406 Arbor Oaks Drive, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2157 sqft
Arbor Oaks in Summerville offers this 4 bed 2.5 bath 2157 sq ft. home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
199 Avonshire Drive
199 Avonshire Drive, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2280 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom Charleston style home available immediately in Weatherstone. First floor bedroom with full bath, separate dining room, ample counter space, screened back porch and detached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
491 Dolphin Dr
491 Dolphin Drive, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2226 sqft
Welcome to this spacious home located off of Bacon's Bridge Road! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large main living space with a ample room to entertain friends and family. There is a formal dining room towards the front of the home.
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Ladson
163 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$992
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
109 Salinas Court
109 Salinas Court, Dorchester County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1770 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
160 Danzid Drive
160 Danzid Drive, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1767 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Summerville, SC

Strange as it may sound, you can take it from good authority the Tuberculosis Congress -- that the combination of pine trees and dry, sandy ridges in Summerville is therapeutic. This finding paved the way for a golden era in the history of this town. No wonder that the town has long regarded pine trees as sacred and there will be hell to pay for desecrating them!

Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Summerville, SC

Finding an apartment in Summerville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

