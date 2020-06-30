All apartments in Rock Hill
528 North Wilson Street Apt A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

528 North Wilson Street Apt A

528 North Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 North Wilson Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
College Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Condo in College Park - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in College Park near Winthrop University! Living room/dining room combo. It has central a/c & gas. Kitchen appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher. There is a washer/dryer in the home that is in "as-is" condition.The flooring in this property is laminate.

Directions: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on N. Wilson, first gray building on the right.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4150153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 North Wilson Street Apt A have any available units?
528 North Wilson Street Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 North Wilson Street Apt A have?
Some of 528 North Wilson Street Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 North Wilson Street Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
528 North Wilson Street Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 North Wilson Street Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 528 North Wilson Street Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 528 North Wilson Street Apt A offer parking?
No, 528 North Wilson Street Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 528 North Wilson Street Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 North Wilson Street Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 North Wilson Street Apt A have a pool?
No, 528 North Wilson Street Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 528 North Wilson Street Apt A have accessible units?
No, 528 North Wilson Street Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 528 North Wilson Street Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 North Wilson Street Apt A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
