444 Willowspring Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo! - Check Out this Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo! New flooring throughout includes Carpet and Vinyl Plank! Updated fixtures to include ceiling fan. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen features new counter-tops w/ stainless steel sink and appliance to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Stacked Washer & Dryer. Heat & A/C: heat pump. This unit also has a Deck in back. Lawn Care/Trash included.



Directions to the property from our office: Right Ebenezer Rd. Turn left onto Constitution Blvd. At the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit onto W White St. Take a left on Dave Lyle Blvd Turn right onto Willowbrook Ave., Right on Willowspring



Pets: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



(RLNE4719003)