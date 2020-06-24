All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 444 Willowspring Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
444 Willowspring Lane
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

444 Willowspring Lane

444 Willowspring Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

444 Willowspring Ln, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo! - Check Out this Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo! New flooring throughout includes Carpet and Vinyl Plank! Updated fixtures to include ceiling fan. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen features new counter-tops w/ stainless steel sink and appliance to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Stacked Washer & Dryer. Heat & A/C: heat pump. This unit also has a Deck in back. Lawn Care/Trash included.

Directions to the property from our office: Right Ebenezer Rd. Turn left onto Constitution Blvd. At the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit onto W White St. Take a left on Dave Lyle Blvd Turn right onto Willowbrook Ave., Right on Willowspring

Pets: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4719003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Willowspring Lane have any available units?
444 Willowspring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Willowspring Lane have?
Some of 444 Willowspring Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Willowspring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
444 Willowspring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Willowspring Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Willowspring Lane is pet friendly.
Does 444 Willowspring Lane offer parking?
No, 444 Willowspring Lane does not offer parking.
Does 444 Willowspring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Willowspring Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Willowspring Lane have a pool?
No, 444 Willowspring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 444 Willowspring Lane have accessible units?
No, 444 Willowspring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Willowspring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Willowspring Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College