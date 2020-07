Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry pool e-payments media room parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Take a Virtual Tour Now!



Located south of Charlotte in the heart of Rock Hill, a personal retreat awaits. Next to fantastic shopping and nestled within lush green landscape is Pepper Ridge Apartments, offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Pepper Ridge offers floor plans designed to give you maximum comfort. Amenities focus on an active lifestyle which includes a refreshing swimming pool and community fitness center.



Enjoy a walkable urban feel, the location doesn’t get better than Pepper Ridge Apartments. We are just a short walk to extensive shopping, major restaurants and Regal Cinemas Manchester 14 movie theater. If a nature fix is what you seek then check out the popular Manchester Meadows park which is only a 17 minute walk and less than a mile away. Manchester Park is a natural oasis filled with walking trails, a pond and playing fields.