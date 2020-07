Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly elevator parking courtyard lobby

139 Main is downtown Rock Hill's luxury apartment community! 139 Main is the perfect balance of culture and living. Located in the heart of downtown on Main Street, 139 Main is walkable to Fountain Park, Winthrop University, the Old Town Amphitheater, and the CBD businesses, brewery, and restaurants such as Amelie's Bakery. Additionally, 139 Main is adjacent to the City Walkway that is beautifully themed with local history.