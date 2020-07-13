Amenities

Overlooking beautiful Manchester Meadows Park in Rock Hill, SC, the Legacy at Manchester Village Apartment Community resides in the perfect location for a convenient and active lifestyle. Suitable for commuters from Charlotte, NC, and Chester, SC, these recently built 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are also just 10 minutes from Winthrop University and downtown Rock Hill. Everything else is within easy walking distance. Manchester Village Shopping Center, complete with movie theatre and restaurants, is located just below the community. Oversized floor plans with intrusion alarms, walk-in closets, garden tubs, and modern conveniences offer additional living space and optional sun rooms or porches. Residents love to grill out while surfing the web poolside, enjoy a cup of complimentary coffee in the WiFi Internet Café, watch a favorite DVD library selection in the 24 Seat wide screen theatre, or work out in the spacious, fully equipped fitness center. At the Legacy at Manchester Village, convenience and luxury are one in the same.



WE EARNED IT!



Our community received U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR signifying superior energy performance in the top 25 percent of similar communities nationwide.