Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Legacy at Manchester Village

Open Now until 5:30pm
159 Longsight Ln · (803) 594-4226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 411-303 · Avail. Sep 24

$948

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 171-203 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 628-202 · Avail. now

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 531-305 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 628-308 · Avail. now

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 411-308 · Avail. now

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 171-301 · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Unit 531-304 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Unit 531-301 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Manchester Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Overlooking beautiful Manchester Meadows Park in Rock Hill, SC, the Legacy at Manchester Village Apartment Community resides in the perfect location for a convenient and active lifestyle. Suitable for commuters from Charlotte, NC, and Chester, SC, these recently built 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are also just 10 minutes from Winthrop University and downtown Rock Hill. Everything else is within easy walking distance. Manchester Village Shopping Center, complete with movie theatre and restaurants, is located just below the community. Oversized floor plans with intrusion alarms, walk-in closets, garden tubs, and modern conveniences offer additional living space and optional sun rooms or porches. Residents love to grill out while surfing the web poolside, enjoy a cup of complimentary coffee in the WiFi Internet Caf&eacute;, watch a favorite DVD library selection in the 24 Seat wide screen theatre, or work out in the spacious, fully equipped fitness center. At the Legacy at Manchester Village, convenience and luxury are one in the same.

WE EARNED IT!

Our community received U.S. EPA's ENERGY STAR signifying superior energy performance in the top 25 percent of similar communities nationwide.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $6/month, Basic cable: $48/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Storage units: $65/month (small), $75/month (large); Detached garage: $95/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Legacy at Manchester Village have any available units?
Legacy at Manchester Village has 27 units available starting at $948 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at Manchester Village have?
Some of Legacy at Manchester Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Manchester Village currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Manchester Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Manchester Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Manchester Village is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Manchester Village offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Manchester Village offers parking.
Does Legacy at Manchester Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Manchester Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Manchester Village have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Manchester Village has a pool.
Does Legacy at Manchester Village have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Manchester Village does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Manchester Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at Manchester Village has units with dishwashers.

