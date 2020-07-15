/
Central Carolina
29 Apartments For Rent Near Central Carolina
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1358 sqft
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.
2805 English Turn Drive
2805 English Turn Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3213 sqft
Available around 20 July 20. NO PETS PLEASE. This 4-bedroom, 3.
111 Mood Avenue
111 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1078 sqft
A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,078 square feet --Freshly painted and new laminate flooring --New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen and appliances --Washer/dryer
341 Wildwood Avenue
341 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with single car garage located in Millwood Park. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups. Dining area. Main Suite with walk in closet, double vanity in bathroom. Front porch and back patio.
2165 Tudor Street
2165 Tudor Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
Tudor Place - - 2bedroom/2bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Living area, dining area, kitchen and laundry area. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, disposal and dishwasher. Large master suite with walk in closet. Total electric.
2218 Graystone Drive
2218 Graystone Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1686 sqft
Quaint patio home tucked away into an established neighborhood in the Alice Drive area. 3BR/2BA home has been recently renovated. New appliances. Master bedroom has nice walk in closet, private bath w/separate room with toilet & tub.
2224 Preot Street
2224 Preot Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1937 sqft
2224 Preot Street Available 08/14/20 Tudor Place - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Two large bedrooms downstairs that share a very large bathroom. Plenty of closet and storage space. Master Suite located upstairs.
118 Adams Avenue
118 Adams Avenue, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1502 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available soon! Well Maintained home with hardwood floors, smooth ceilings, ceiling fans in each room, granite countertops in the kitchen, huge screened porch and patio, large fenced back yard and storage building, well and sprinkler system.
6 Fern Ct
6 Fern Court, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1866 sqft
6 Fern Ct Available 08/07/20 Sunway Knolls - Nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, formal dining and living room, den with wood burning fireplace, large eat in kitchen, laundry room.
680 A Archdale Drive
680 a Archdale Dr, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home tucked away, but convenient to everything. Family room, dining area, kitchen w/ stove, built-in microwave, fridge, dw, garbage disposal. W/d hook-ups. All bedrooms upstairs.
2010 Essex Drive
2010 Essex Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex on corner lot. Eat In kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, washer & dryer hook ups.
351 Wildwood Ave
351 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
351 Wildwood Ave Available 05/01/20 Well-maintained Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and screened backporch. No pets. (RLNE5662308)
38 THELMA ST
38 Thelma Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1259 sqft
ALICE DRIVE AREA- 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Alice Drive School District. Newly renovated kitchen, Updated bathrooms, Hardwood floors, enclosed garage, fenced in yard.. this one won't last long. Close to all schools, shopping, downtown and hospital.
104 McQueen Street
104 Mcqueen Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1255 sqft
104 McQueen Street Available 08/07/20 Historic District - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with bonus room. Hardwood floors. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Total electric. Schools - Willow Drive Elem.
111 Crescent Avenue
111 Crescent Ave, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$475
900 sqft
Duplex located on corner of Crescent Avenue and Brown Street. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Living room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Washer & Dryer hook up. Window AC unit in living area and floor heat. Total electric.
216 Thomas Drive
216 Thomas Drive, Sumter, SC
Studio
$650
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath single family home located just off of Alice Drive. No pets allowed. Security deposit required. Call 803-774-7368 for more information or go to our website at www.SumterShawRentals.com to view all of our available rental properties.
20 HACKBERRY CT
20 Hackberry Court, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse- Downstairs you have a spacious living room, 1/2 bath & large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Upstairs you have a full bathroom & two bedrooms.
10 GERTRUDE CT
10 Gertrude Court, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
** 1ST MONTH FREE WITH APPROVED APPLICATION & PAID SECURITY DEPOSIT** HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.
23 FRANK CLARKE ST
23 Frank Clarke Street, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3300 sqft
Two Story, Colonial Style home in Historic District. This 4bed, 3.5 bath home is a must see.
176 Gertrude Drive
176 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs unit with back patio and storage room is available in the Hackberry Apartment Complex.
1889 Coral Way
1889 Coral Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1021 sqft
2BR/2BA located near everything! Convenient to Sumter Mall, shopping, restaurants, theaters, USC Sumter and Central Carolina Campuses. Easy access to N. Guignard, Alice Drive and Broad Street.
2055 Gion St.
2055 Gion Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1203 sqft
Alice Dr. to Gion or N. Guignard Dr. to Gion
1945 Coral Way
1945 Coral Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1945 Coral Way in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!
105 Radcliff
105 Radcliffe Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1343 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Living Room, Kitchen and Eat In.