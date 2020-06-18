All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

806 Abcaw Way

806 Abcaw Way · (843) 723-2763 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

806 Abcaw Way, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 806 Abcaw Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
806 Abcaw Way Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Home with Fireplace and Fenced Yard in Mt Pleasant - Charming brick ranch in the heart of Mt. Pleasant only minutes away from downtown Historic Charleston, Isle of Palms, or Daniel Island. Situated on a large corner lot, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main living space, nice sized bedrooms and closets, large master suite with walk-in closet and attached bath, and an updated eat-in kitchen with separate formal dining room. The family room has a wonderful brick fireplace with access to the large fenced back yard with storage shed and patio - perfect for outdoor activities. Washer and dryer hookups located in spacious attached garage. Pets may be negotiable with fee at owner's discretion.

Contact lawton@danielravenel.com for more information.
Virtual Tour Available

(RLNE2063169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Abcaw Way have any available units?
806 Abcaw Way has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 806 Abcaw Way have?
Some of 806 Abcaw Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Abcaw Way currently offering any rent specials?
806 Abcaw Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Abcaw Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Abcaw Way is pet friendly.
Does 806 Abcaw Way offer parking?
Yes, 806 Abcaw Way does offer parking.
Does 806 Abcaw Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Abcaw Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Abcaw Way have a pool?
No, 806 Abcaw Way does not have a pool.
Does 806 Abcaw Way have accessible units?
No, 806 Abcaw Way does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Abcaw Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Abcaw Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Abcaw Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Abcaw Way does not have units with air conditioning.
