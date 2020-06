Amenities

One of the very few rentals in the hottest neighborhood in Mount Pleasant- Carolina Park right beside Wando High School. Almost new 4 bedrooms, 2 and one half bathrooms, two-story home with lake views and walking distance to amenity center. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances in a nice open floor plan. Master bedroom is downstairs with 2 more bedrooms, a bonus room and office space upstairs. Plenty of storage with a room off the guest bedroom upstairs and pull down stairs in the garage with plywood flooring. Beautiful backyard is fully fenced in. Relax by your resort style pool or visit the awesome playground- all walking distance to this almost new home.