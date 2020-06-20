2108 Promenade Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse that shows like a MODEL! Hardwood floors on the first level and stairs, new carpet upstairs, plantation shutters, crown molding, wainscoting, plus upgraded lighting & fixtures set this home apart! The kitchen has a gas range, granite counters and pantry. In addition to the main living room & separate dining area, there is another living space on the first floor that can be used as a living room, office, play room or overflow 4th bedroom. The upstairs master suite has it's own sitting porch and bathroom with double sinks & walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are well-sized with a shared hall bath and built in work space. A private backyard w/ patio and BBQ space and plenty of attic storage above the garage and the upstairs hallway. Yard maintenance included. Plus, highly desired Park West schools, close to shopping, access to park west community pool/tennis courts & more.