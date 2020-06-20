All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM

2108 Promenade Court

2108 Promenade Court · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Promenade Court, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse that shows like a MODEL! Hardwood floors on the first level and stairs, new carpet upstairs, plantation shutters, crown molding, wainscoting, plus upgraded lighting & fixtures set this home apart! The kitchen has a gas range, granite counters and pantry. In addition to the main living room & separate dining area, there is another living space on the first floor that can be used as a living room, office, play room or overflow 4th bedroom. The upstairs master suite has it's own sitting porch and bathroom with double sinks & walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are well-sized with a shared hall bath and built in work space. A private backyard w/ patio and BBQ space and plenty of attic storage above the garage and the upstairs hallway. Yard maintenance included. Plus, highly desired Park West schools, close to shopping, access to park west community pool/tennis courts & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Promenade Court have any available units?
2108 Promenade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, SC.
What amenities does 2108 Promenade Court have?
Some of 2108 Promenade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Promenade Court currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Promenade Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Promenade Court pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Promenade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 2108 Promenade Court offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Promenade Court does offer parking.
Does 2108 Promenade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Promenade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Promenade Court have a pool?
Yes, 2108 Promenade Court has a pool.
Does 2108 Promenade Court have accessible units?
No, 2108 Promenade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Promenade Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Promenade Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Promenade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Promenade Court does not have units with air conditioning.
