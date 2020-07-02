2003 Basildon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Enjoy upscale living at The Battery in this ground floor condo. This condo offers an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining, and living room. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances including a built in microwave. The breakfast bar allows you to be a part of the conversation along with easy service to the dining room. The living room has large rooms for great natural light. The large Master has an en suite bathroom. There are 2 additional roomy bedrooms. The quaint screened in porch look out over a private wooded area. The Battery offers great amenities including a luxurious swimming pool, barbecue area, and a Club House with a Theater room and exercise facility. You also have access to Park West Amenity Center including additional pools and tennis courts.