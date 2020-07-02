All apartments in Mount Pleasant
2003 Basildon Road

2003 Basildon Road · (843) 810-0438
Location

2003 Basildon Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Enjoy upscale living at The Battery in this ground floor condo. This condo offers an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining, and living room. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances including a built in microwave. The breakfast bar allows you to be a part of the conversation along with easy service to the dining room. The living room has large rooms for great natural light. The large Master has an en suite bathroom. There are 2 additional roomy bedrooms. The quaint screened in porch look out over a private wooded area. The Battery offers great amenities including a luxurious swimming pool, barbecue area, and a Club House with a Theater room and exercise facility. You also have access to Park West Amenity Center including additional pools and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Basildon Road have any available units?
2003 Basildon Road has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Basildon Road have?
Some of 2003 Basildon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Basildon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Basildon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Basildon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Basildon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 2003 Basildon Road offer parking?
No, 2003 Basildon Road does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Basildon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Basildon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Basildon Road have a pool?
Yes, 2003 Basildon Road has a pool.
Does 2003 Basildon Road have accessible units?
No, 2003 Basildon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Basildon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Basildon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
