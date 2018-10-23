19 Vincent Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom home with huge privacy fenced back yard conveniently located just off popular Coleman Blvd. Walk to many shops & restaurants, bike to Sullivans Island, or be downtown in minutes. This property is half of recently renovated duplex, but feels more similar to house than apartment. Fairly recent improvements include enlargement of both bedroom closets, new flooring throughout, new bathroom vanity & toilet, some new light fixtures, some additional new kitchen cabinets, new blinds. Refrigerator & full size washer & dryer included. Stove is brand new! Windows are newer for savings on utilities. One or two pets negotiable. Yard maintenance included in rent. Boats allowed & public boat landing on Shem Creek is nearby. Available July 1, maybe the week before.