All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 19 Vincent Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
19 Vincent Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

19 Vincent Drive

19 Vincent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19 Vincent Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom home with huge privacy fenced back yard conveniently located just off popular Coleman Blvd. Walk to many shops & restaurants, bike to Sullivans Island, or be downtown in minutes. This property is half of recently renovated duplex, but feels more similar to house than apartment. Fairly recent improvements include enlargement of both bedroom closets, new flooring throughout, new bathroom vanity & toilet, some new light fixtures, some additional new kitchen cabinets, new blinds. Refrigerator & full size washer & dryer included. Stove is brand new! Windows are newer for savings on utilities. One or two pets negotiable. Yard maintenance included in rent. Boats allowed & public boat landing on Shem Creek is nearby. Available July 1, maybe the week before.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Vincent Drive have any available units?
19 Vincent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, SC.
What amenities does 19 Vincent Drive have?
Some of 19 Vincent Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Vincent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Vincent Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Vincent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Vincent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19 Vincent Drive offer parking?
No, 19 Vincent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19 Vincent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Vincent Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Vincent Drive have a pool?
No, 19 Vincent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19 Vincent Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Vincent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Vincent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Vincent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Vincent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Vincent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Thickett
1900 US-17 N
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College