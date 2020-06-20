1287 Horseshoe Bend

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Sweetgrass (Mount Pleasant) - Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant. Sweetgrass is located right off of the Isle of Palms connector, just minutes away from local area beaches, the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, and all that Mount Pleasant has to offer! The grandeur of this house hits you as soon as you step in the door. The living room and dining room flow openly and are two stories tall! The kitchen is located directly off of the dining area and features granite countertops and great cabinets and counter space with an island. There is an eat-in kitchen with a bay window as well. The laundry closet is located off of the kitchen. There is also a family room located off of the kitchen that boasts a fireplace and this room also has access to the backyard. The backyard is fully fenced and nicely landscaped. Downstairs, there is also tons of storage in multiple closets, a half bathroom near the front door and access to the 2 car garage (which features 2 ceiling fans for comfort when working in the garage!). Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. One full bathroom is located off of the hallway and services the 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom is large and boasts vaulted ceilings and is also open to the ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has a stand up shower as well a separate garden tub. The vanity has double sinks, the closet is a large walk-in and the toilet closet has a door for your privacy. This lovely home is available NOW for immediate move-in. Come check out your new home today!



(RLNE5779758)