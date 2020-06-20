All apartments in Mount Pleasant
1287 Horseshoe Bend
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1287 Horseshoe Bend

1287 Horseshoe Bend · (843) 633-1591
Location

1287 Horseshoe Bend, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1287 Horseshoe Bend · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Sweetgrass (Mount Pleasant) - Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant. Sweetgrass is located right off of the Isle of Palms connector, just minutes away from local area beaches, the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, and all that Mount Pleasant has to offer! The grandeur of this house hits you as soon as you step in the door. The living room and dining room flow openly and are two stories tall! The kitchen is located directly off of the dining area and features granite countertops and great cabinets and counter space with an island. There is an eat-in kitchen with a bay window as well. The laundry closet is located off of the kitchen. There is also a family room located off of the kitchen that boasts a fireplace and this room also has access to the backyard. The backyard is fully fenced and nicely landscaped. Downstairs, there is also tons of storage in multiple closets, a half bathroom near the front door and access to the 2 car garage (which features 2 ceiling fans for comfort when working in the garage!). Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. One full bathroom is located off of the hallway and services the 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom is large and boasts vaulted ceilings and is also open to the ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has a stand up shower as well a separate garden tub. The vanity has double sinks, the closet is a large walk-in and the toilet closet has a door for your privacy. This lovely home is available NOW for immediate move-in. Come check out your new home today!

(RLNE5779758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Horseshoe Bend have any available units?
1287 Horseshoe Bend has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1287 Horseshoe Bend have?
Some of 1287 Horseshoe Bend's amenities include granite counters, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Horseshoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Horseshoe Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Horseshoe Bend pet-friendly?
No, 1287 Horseshoe Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 1287 Horseshoe Bend offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Horseshoe Bend does offer parking.
Does 1287 Horseshoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 Horseshoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Horseshoe Bend have a pool?
No, 1287 Horseshoe Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1287 Horseshoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 1287 Horseshoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Horseshoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1287 Horseshoe Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 1287 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
