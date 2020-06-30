113 Heritage Circle

Amenities

113 Heritage Cir - Newly renovated townhouse in the desirable quiet neighbourhood of Heritage Village. Being only a few minutes from the Cooper River Bridge makes this an excellent rental for anyone working in Mount Pleasant or in the downtown area. Two stories with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with ample room for preferably 2, but up to 3 renters. The living room patio has double french doors that lead to a fenced in backyard, and the downstairs floor is a great open concept plan. Upgrades this past month include a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washing machine, Garbage disposal, 6 new ceiling fans, and LED fixtures. New carpet was installed as well as new laminate flooring, paint, and an upgraded bathroom remodel. The rental includes 2 designated parking spaces at the door with guest parking available. Pets negotiable with payment of one time pet fee.



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



