Mount Pleasant, SC
113 Heritage Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

113 Heritage Circle

113 Heritage Circle · (843) 725-0138
Location

113 Heritage Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Heritage Circle · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
113 Heritage Cir - Newly renovated townhouse in the desirable quiet neighbourhood of Heritage Village. Being only a few minutes from the Cooper River Bridge makes this an excellent rental for anyone working in Mount Pleasant or in the downtown area. Two stories with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with ample room for preferably 2, but up to 3 renters. The living room patio has double french doors that lead to a fenced in backyard, and the downstairs floor is a great open concept plan. Upgrades this past month include a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washing machine, Garbage disposal, 6 new ceiling fans, and LED fixtures. New carpet was installed as well as new laminate flooring, paint, and an upgraded bathroom remodel. The rental includes 2 designated parking spaces at the door with guest parking available. Pets negotiable with payment of one time pet fee.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE4466221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Heritage Circle have any available units?
113 Heritage Circle has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Heritage Circle have?
Some of 113 Heritage Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Heritage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
113 Heritage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Heritage Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Heritage Circle is pet friendly.
Does 113 Heritage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 113 Heritage Circle offers parking.
Does 113 Heritage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Heritage Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Heritage Circle have a pool?
No, 113 Heritage Circle does not have a pool.
Does 113 Heritage Circle have accessible units?
No, 113 Heritage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Heritage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Heritage Circle has units with dishwashers.
