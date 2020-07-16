All apartments in Mauldin
401 Canewood Place
401 Canewood Place

Location

401 Canewood Place, Mauldin, SC 29662

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 Canewood Place · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1932 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
401 Canewood Place Available 08/07/20 Mauldin, 3BD/2.5BA, 1932SF - Carleton Place - Beautiful townhome convenient to I385 and Woodruff Road. Bedroom with full bath and WIC on first floor. Hardwoods and carpet. Open floor plan includes den and dining area combination with gas FP. Deck off of den. Kitchen includes all stainless appliances, granite counters and island with 2 bar stools. Washer and dryer included. 2 large bedrooms on 3rd floor with tons of closets space and large bath. 1-car garage. Pets Negotiable. Non-Smoking Home.

Directions - Woodruff Road to Butler, Right into Carlton Place just before MHS, at the end of the street turn right onto Canewood Place, Condo 401 is on the right corner

Schools - Mauldin, Mauldin. Mauldin

(RLNE4061506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Canewood Place have any available units?
401 Canewood Place has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Canewood Place have?
Some of 401 Canewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Canewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
401 Canewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Canewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Canewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 401 Canewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 401 Canewood Place offers parking.
Does 401 Canewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Canewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Canewood Place have a pool?
No, 401 Canewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 401 Canewood Place have accessible units?
No, 401 Canewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Canewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Canewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Canewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Canewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
