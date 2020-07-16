Amenities

401 Canewood Place Available 08/07/20 Mauldin, 3BD/2.5BA, 1932SF - Carleton Place - Beautiful townhome convenient to I385 and Woodruff Road. Bedroom with full bath and WIC on first floor. Hardwoods and carpet. Open floor plan includes den and dining area combination with gas FP. Deck off of den. Kitchen includes all stainless appliances, granite counters and island with 2 bar stools. Washer and dryer included. 2 large bedrooms on 3rd floor with tons of closets space and large bath. 1-car garage. Pets Negotiable. Non-Smoking Home.



Directions - Woodruff Road to Butler, Right into Carlton Place just before MHS, at the end of the street turn right onto Canewood Place, Condo 401 is on the right corner



Schools - Mauldin, Mauldin. Mauldin



