Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mauldin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$820
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,217
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Shale Ct
202 Shale Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
202 Shale Ct Available 08/01/20 NEW PRICE! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in The Heights Subdivision.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
457 Woodbark Ct
457 Woodbark Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
3 bd/2.5 bath Conveniently Located Townhouse - Property Id: 300967 2013 built townhouse. Conveniently located right off of i-385, Woodruff road, Butler road. Close to Greenville Downtown as well as Millennium Parkway.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Canewood Place
401 Canewood Place, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1932 sqft
401 Canewood Place Available 08/07/20 Mauldin, 3BD/2.5BA, 1932SF - Carleton Place - Beautiful townhome convenient to I385 and Woodruff Road. Bedroom with full bath and WIC on first floor. Hardwoods and carpet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Lomond Lane
107 Lomond Lane, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Super cute updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1 car garage. This home in Glen Gary is located just off Woodruff Rd. and convenient to I-85, CUICAR, 385, Simpsonville/Greenville.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
179 Shady Grove Drive
179 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1545 sqft
Adorable & well-maintained townhome in Simpsonville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with neutral decor & conveniently located to the highway! The spacious living room offers an open floor plan with hardwoods & a gas log fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Blue Slate Court
100 Blue Slate Court, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 05/01/2020 **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 31

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
18 Evanshire Court
18 Evanshire Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Close to shopping and I-385 carefree living is what is offered here. One car garage with one bedroom on main floor could be used as an office.
Results within 1 mile of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
34 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
1 River Run Court
1 River Run Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1984 sqft
Fantastic location! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath just-renovated home that features all new flooring, cook friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, 1-car garage, and a deck perfect for summertime entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
509 Gunnison Drive
509 Gunnison Drive, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a well maintained home with tons of square footage, hardwood floors and located in a great neighborhood. The house features a large kitchen with gourmet-style island, walk-in pantry and granite countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
6 Moss Wood Circle
6 Moss Wood Circle, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
This gorgeous house has an open floor plan, two story foyer and living room. The upscale kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast area with a fireplace and goes out onto a deck with a large fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
167 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mauldin, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mauldin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

