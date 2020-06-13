Apartment List
116 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC

Finding an apartment in Mauldin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$919
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
354 Moonstone Dr
354 Moonstone Drive, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! - Property Id: 294132 Townhome 2/2.5 located just off 385 in the popular community of Hadley Park w approx 1450 sq ft, corner lot and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
195 Shady Grove Drive
195 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1550 sqft
Gorgeous condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood! - Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville, Mauldin and only a 10 minute drive into downtown Greenville 3 bedroom 2 bath with open great room/dining room

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
48 Bay Springs Drive
48 Bay Springs Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Move In Special !!! 1/2 off First Months Rent if Lease Signed by 6/1/2020 or 1 Month Free with a 2 Year Lease! Gorgeous end unit condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood! - Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville,

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
447 Twist Circle
447 Twist Circle, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Like new two story condo located in Cobblestone Cove off of Ashmore Bridge Road. Oversized kitchen with island. Large Master suite. STATUS: Occupied.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Tanner Chase Way
202 Tanner Chase Way, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2497 sqft
202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1.

1 of 24

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Blue Slate Court
100 Blue Slate Court, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 05/01/2020 **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 31

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
18 Evanshire Court
18 Evanshire Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Close to shopping and I-385 carefree living is what is offered here. One car garage with one bedroom on main floor could be used as an office.
Results within 1 mile of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
38 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Roseridge Drive
112 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
112 Roseridge Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful and practically brand new 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
214 Windsong Drive
214 Windsong Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
121 Roseridge Drive
121 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Field Road
210 Cross Field Road, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3651 sqft
Great home off Tanner Road with easy access to I385 and shopping. Formal living room. Combination living room and den with gas FP. Updated eat in kitchen with appliances. 2 masters, one up and one down both with large baths and lots of closets.
Results within 5 miles of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$946
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$731
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
City Guide for Mauldin, SC

This small city has history dating back to the American Revolution, and was originally named Butler’s Pass. Mauldin didn’t get its current name until then Lieutenant Governor William L. Mauldin arranged for the Greenville &amp; Laurens Railroad to come through the town, bringing in traffic and allowing it to grow.  Growth exploded at the time of World War II, when Donaldson Air Force Base was constructed and brought in more people.

Finding a home in Mauldin is relatively inexpensive. The average home price for properties in the city in 2001 was just under the national average. Renters pay much less than they would in the state's larger cities.  Perhaps it’s partly because of this that residents are deciding to stay put. Less than 6 percent of homes in the area are vacant, and population is booming at growth rate of 56 percent since 2000.  In fact, from 2000 to 2010 Mauldin was the 15th fastest growing city for a reason. A good home for sale or apartment for rent may be hard to come by, but it will be worth the search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mauldin, SC

Finding an apartment in Mauldin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

