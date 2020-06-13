116 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC
This small city has history dating back to the American Revolution, and was originally named Butler’s Pass. Mauldin didn’t get its current name until then Lieutenant Governor William L. Mauldin arranged for the Greenville & Laurens Railroad to come through the town, bringing in traffic and allowing it to grow. Growth exploded at the time of World War II, when Donaldson Air Force Base was constructed and brought in more people.
Finding a home in Mauldin is relatively inexpensive. The average home price for properties in the city in 2001 was just under the national average. Renters pay much less than they would in the state's larger cities. Perhaps it’s partly because of this that residents are deciding to stay put. Less than 6 percent of homes in the area are vacant, and population is booming at growth rate of 56 percent since 2000. In fact, from 2000 to 2010 Mauldin was the 15th fastest growing city for a reason. A good home for sale or apartment for rent may be hard to come by, but it will be worth the search. See more
Finding an apartment in Mauldin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.