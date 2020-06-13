Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:54 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$806
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
179 Shady Grove Drive
179 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1545 sqft
Adorable & well-maintained townhome in Simpsonville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with neutral decor & conveniently located to the highway! The spacious living room offers an open floor plan with hardwoods & a gas log fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
354 Moonstone Dr
354 Moonstone Drive, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
Available 06/13/20 GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! - Property Id: 294132 Townhome 2/2.5 located just off 385 in the popular community of Hadley Park w approx 1450 sq ft, corner lot and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
509 Hill Lane
509 Hill Lane, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a garage located in Mauldin. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fans in living area. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
209 Pink Blossom Court
209 Pink Blossom Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 209 Pink Blossom Court in Mauldin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
212 Lansfair Way
212 Lansfair Way, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great Patio home in established neighborhood. Amenities include Club House, Pool, Tennis Court Lawn Maintenance, Neighborhood Lake/Pond.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Tanner Chase Way
202 Tanner Chase Way, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2497 sqft
202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1.

1 of 24

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Blue Slate Court
100 Blue Slate Court, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 05/01/2020 **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** 4 Bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
$
25 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
40 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Silverthorn Court
4 Silverthorn Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2800 sqft
4 Silverthorn Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a bonus room - Beautiful home located on Highway 14, 5 minutes to Woodruff Road. 3 bedroom with bonus or possible 4th bedroom, 2.5 baths. Great size yard with covered porch.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
28 Tigris Way
28 Tigris Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1649 sqft
This home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light. There are three bedrooms upstairs. The house has 2 1/2 baths. The neighborhood is the popular Cardinal Creek. located off Smith-Hines near Woodruff Road.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
405 Netherland Lane
405 Netherland Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous all brick home in Holland Place. 3BR plus bonus or 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA in culdesac.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1002 Highway 14
1002 South Highway 14, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Traditional brick ranch with 3 BR, 2 BA. Large living room with wood floors and french doors. Kitchen joins keeping room with wood floors and cozy masonry, wood-burning fireplace. New carpet, paint and HVAC.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Field Road
210 Cross Field Road, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3651 sqft
Great home off Tanner Road with easy access to I385 and shopping. Formal living room. Combination living room and den with gas FP. Updated eat in kitchen with appliances. 2 masters, one up and one down both with large baths and lots of closets.
Results within 5 miles of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
11 Units Available
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1260 sqft
Convenient location close to I-385 and I-85 with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, pool, garages and outdoor grill. Ability to pay your rent online.
City Guide for Mauldin, SC

This small city has history dating back to the American Revolution, and was originally named Butler’s Pass. Mauldin didn’t get its current name until then Lieutenant Governor William L. Mauldin arranged for the Greenville &amp; Laurens Railroad to come through the town, bringing in traffic and allowing it to grow.  Growth exploded at the time of World War II, when Donaldson Air Force Base was constructed and brought in more people.

Finding a home in Mauldin is relatively inexpensive. The average home price for properties in the city in 2001 was just under the national average. Renters pay much less than they would in the state's larger cities.  Perhaps it’s partly because of this that residents are deciding to stay put. Less than 6 percent of homes in the area are vacant, and population is booming at growth rate of 56 percent since 2000.  In fact, from 2000 to 2010 Mauldin was the 15th fastest growing city for a reason. A good home for sale or apartment for rent may be hard to come by, but it will be worth the search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mauldin, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mauldin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

