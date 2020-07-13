/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$820
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,217
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Barnwood Circle
5 Barnwood Circle, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1996 sqft
Greenville, 3BD/2.5BA, Plus 2 Bonus Rms 1996 SF - Plantation Greene - Great townhouse conveniently located to shopping and 385. Kitchen with appliances opens to den with gas FP and Sunroom. Screened in porch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Shale Ct
202 Shale Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
202 Shale Ct Available 08/01/20 NEW PRICE! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in The Heights Subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Canewood Place
401 Canewood Place, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1932 sqft
401 Canewood Place Available 08/07/20 Mauldin, 3BD/2.5BA, 1932SF - Carleton Place - Beautiful townhome convenient to I385 and Woodruff Road. Bedroom with full bath and WIC on first floor. Hardwoods and carpet.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
107 Lomond Lane
107 Lomond Lane, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Super cute updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1 car garage. This home in Glen Gary is located just off Woodruff Rd. and convenient to I-85, CUICAR, 385, Simpsonville/Greenville.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7 Paisley Court
7 Paisley Court, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Nicely updated home 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus bonus/hobby room. Beautiful open living room with decorative fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
15 Medford Place
15 Medford Place, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2325 sqft
Open Floorplan 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home in Ultra Convenient Location (I385 and Bridges Road). Large Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring. Gas Range and Built-in Microwave. Full Bath Upstairs. Bright Sunroom Makes the Home Even More Spacious.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Tanner Chase Way
202 Tanner Chase Way, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2497 sqft
202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Blue Slate Court
100 Blue Slate Court, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 05/01/2020 **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** 4 Bedroom 2.
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
18 Evanshire Court
18 Evanshire Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Close to shopping and I-385 carefree living is what is offered here. One car garage with one bedroom on main floor could be used as an office.
Results within 1 mile of Mauldin
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$960
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
34 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 Miller Road
1011 Miller Road, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
1011 Miller Road Available 08/01/20 Charming 4 BR, 2 BA, Brick Ranch, Convenient Location & Award Winning Schools - Beautiful hardwood floors throughout all bedrooms and living room.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1 River Run Court
1 River Run Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1984 sqft
Fantastic location! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath just-renovated home that features all new flooring, cook friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, 1-car garage, and a deck perfect for summertime entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Talisker Way
102 Talisker Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
102 Talisker Way Available 08/17/20 Beautiful home in Legacy Park - Beautiful home in Legacy Park. Open, spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Mauldin
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
3 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
