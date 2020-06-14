113 Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC with hardwood floors
This small city has history dating back to the American Revolution, and was originally named Butler’s Pass. Mauldin didn’t get its current name until then Lieutenant Governor William L. Mauldin arranged for the Greenville & Laurens Railroad to come through the town, bringing in traffic and allowing it to grow. Growth exploded at the time of World War II, when Donaldson Air Force Base was constructed and brought in more people.
Finding a home in Mauldin is relatively inexpensive. The average home price for properties in the city in 2001 was just under the national average. Renters pay much less than they would in the state's larger cities. Perhaps it’s partly because of this that residents are deciding to stay put. Less than 6 percent of homes in the area are vacant, and population is booming at growth rate of 56 percent since 2000. In fact, from 2000 to 2010 Mauldin was the 15th fastest growing city for a reason. A good home for sale or apartment for rent may be hard to come by, but it will be worth the search. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mauldin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.