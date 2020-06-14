Apartment List
/
SC
/
mauldin
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mauldin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
48 Bay Springs Drive
48 Bay Springs Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Move In Special !!! 1/2 off First Months Rent if Lease Signed by 6/1/2020 or 1 Month Free with a 2 Year Lease! Gorgeous end unit condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood! - Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville,

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
195 Shady Grove Drive
195 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1550 sqft
Gorgeous condo in gated community The Townes at Brookwood! - Located just off of I-385 and convenient to downtown Simpsonville, Mauldin and only a 10 minute drive into downtown Greenville 3 bedroom 2 bath with open great room/dining room
Results within 1 mile of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
38 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
24 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4 Silverthorn Court
4 Silverthorn Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2800 sqft
4 Silverthorn Court Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a bonus room - Beautiful home located on Highway 14, 5 minutes to Woodruff Road. 3 bedroom with bonus or possible 4th bedroom, 2.5 baths. Great size yard with covered porch.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
405 Netherland Lane
405 Netherland Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous all brick home in Holland Place. 3BR plus bonus or 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA in culdesac.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Highway 14
1002 South Highway 14, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Traditional brick ranch with 3 BR, 2 BA. Large living room with wood floors and french doors. Kitchen joins keeping room with wood floors and cozy masonry, wood-burning fireplace. New carpet, paint and HVAC.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
236 Louisville Drive
236 Louisville Drive, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
236 Louisville Drive Greenville SC 29607 4BR Townhome in gated community at The Towns at Woodruff Crossing. Close to Interstate and downtown. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, gas log fireplace and much more, won't last long.
Results within 5 miles of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
127 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! For a limited time, offering ONE AND HALF MONTHS FREE on select homes! Our brand new community will offer modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$789
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
City Guide for Mauldin, SC

This small city has history dating back to the American Revolution, and was originally named Butler’s Pass. Mauldin didn’t get its current name until then Lieutenant Governor William L. Mauldin arranged for the Greenville &amp; Laurens Railroad to come through the town, bringing in traffic and allowing it to grow.  Growth exploded at the time of World War II, when Donaldson Air Force Base was constructed and brought in more people.

Finding a home in Mauldin is relatively inexpensive. The average home price for properties in the city in 2001 was just under the national average. Renters pay much less than they would in the state's larger cities.  Perhaps it’s partly because of this that residents are deciding to stay put. Less than 6 percent of homes in the area are vacant, and population is booming at growth rate of 56 percent since 2000.  In fact, from 2000 to 2010 Mauldin was the 15th fastest growing city for a reason. A good home for sale or apartment for rent may be hard to come by, but it will be worth the search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mauldin, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mauldin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Mauldin 1 BedroomsMauldin 2 BedroomsMauldin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMauldin 3 BedroomsMauldin Accessible ApartmentsMauldin Apartments with Balcony
Mauldin Apartments with GarageMauldin Apartments with GymMauldin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMauldin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMauldin Apartments with Parking
Mauldin Apartments with PoolMauldin Apartments with Washer-DryerMauldin Dog Friendly ApartmentsMauldin Furnished ApartmentsMauldin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College