/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM
87 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1087 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$971
1102 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1132 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1016 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Greenville, South Carolina? Then welcome home to Gleneagle Apartments! Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Greenville County just minutes from Main Street.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
354 Moonstone Dr
354 Moonstone Drive, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
Available 06/13/20 GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! - Property Id: 294132 Townhome 2/2.5 located just off 385 in the popular community of Hadley Park w approx 1450 sq ft, corner lot and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
447 Twist Circle
447 Twist Circle, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Like new two story condo located in Cobblestone Cove off of Ashmore Bridge Road. Oversized kitchen with island. Large Master suite. STATUS: Occupied.
Results within 1 mile of Mauldin
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
27 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
43 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1124 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Results within 5 miles of Mauldin
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Hollingsworth Park
13 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1138 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1042 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1295 sqft
Redwood® Simpsonville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$940
1058 sqft
Stillwater at Grandview Cove is located in the heart of Simpsonville, South Carolina and offers convenient access to Greenville and its many destinations.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Similar Pages
Mauldin 1 BedroomsMauldin 2 BedroomsMauldin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMauldin 3 BedroomsMauldin Accessible ApartmentsMauldin Apartments with Balcony
Mauldin Apartments with GarageMauldin Apartments with GymMauldin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMauldin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMauldin Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC