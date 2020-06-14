Apartment List
/
SC
/
mauldin
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC with garage

Mauldin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$919
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1301 sqft
Just minutes from I-385, I-85 and Brookfield Park. In-unit upgrades include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. On-site features include a fun playground, dog park, 24-hour gym and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
354 Moonstone Dr
354 Moonstone Drive, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! - Property Id: 294132 Townhome 2/2.5 located just off 385 in the popular community of Hadley Park w approx 1450 sq ft, corner lot and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
179 Shady Grove Drive
179 Shady Grove Drive, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1545 sqft
Adorable & well-maintained townhome in Simpsonville! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with neutral decor & conveniently located to the highway! The spacious living room offers an open floor plan with hardwoods & a gas log fireplace.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
447 Twist Circle
447 Twist Circle, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Like new two story condo located in Cobblestone Cove off of Ashmore Bridge Road. Oversized kitchen with island. Large Master suite. STATUS: Occupied.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
509 Hill Lane
509 Hill Lane, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a garage located in Mauldin. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fans in living area. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet.

1 of 24

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Blue Slate Court
100 Blue Slate Court, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 05/01/2020 **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 31

Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
18 Evanshire Court
18 Evanshire Court, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Close to shopping and I-385 carefree living is what is offered here. One car garage with one bedroom on main floor could be used as an office.
Results within 1 mile of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
28 Tigris Way
28 Tigris Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1649 sqft
This home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light. There are three bedrooms upstairs. The house has 2 1/2 baths. The neighborhood is the popular Cardinal Creek. located off Smith-Hines near Woodruff Road.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
121 Roseridge Drive
121 Roseridge Dr, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Field Road
210 Cross Field Road, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3651 sqft
Great home off Tanner Road with easy access to I385 and shopping. Formal living room. Combination living room and den with gas FP. Updated eat in kitchen with appliances. 2 masters, one up and one down both with large baths and lots of closets.
Results within 5 miles of Mauldin
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
5 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$945
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1277 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$946
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
127 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Neely Ferry Now offering self-guided touring! For a limited time, offering ONE AND HALF MONTHS FREE on select homes! Our brand new community will offer modern one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime Simpsonville
City Guide for Mauldin, SC

This small city has history dating back to the American Revolution, and was originally named Butler’s Pass. Mauldin didn’t get its current name until then Lieutenant Governor William L. Mauldin arranged for the Greenville &amp; Laurens Railroad to come through the town, bringing in traffic and allowing it to grow.  Growth exploded at the time of World War II, when Donaldson Air Force Base was constructed and brought in more people.

Finding a home in Mauldin is relatively inexpensive. The average home price for properties in the city in 2001 was just under the national average. Renters pay much less than they would in the state's larger cities.  Perhaps it’s partly because of this that residents are deciding to stay put. Less than 6 percent of homes in the area are vacant, and population is booming at growth rate of 56 percent since 2000.  In fact, from 2000 to 2010 Mauldin was the 15th fastest growing city for a reason. A good home for sale or apartment for rent may be hard to come by, but it will be worth the search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mauldin, SC

Mauldin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Mauldin 1 BedroomsMauldin 2 BedroomsMauldin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMauldin 3 BedroomsMauldin Accessible ApartmentsMauldin Apartments with Balcony
Mauldin Apartments with GarageMauldin Apartments with GymMauldin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMauldin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMauldin Apartments with Parking
Mauldin Apartments with PoolMauldin Apartments with Washer-DryerMauldin Dog Friendly ApartmentsMauldin Furnished ApartmentsMauldin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College