125 Apartments for rent in Mauldin, SC with garage

City Guide for Mauldin, SC

This small city has history dating back to the American Revolution, and was originally named Butler’s Pass. Mauldin didn’t get its current name until then Lieutenant Governor William L. Mauldin arranged for the Greenville & Laurens Railroad to come through the town, bringing in traffic and allowing it to grow. Growth exploded at the time of World War II, when Donaldson Air Force Base was constructed and brought in more people.