Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:13 PM

602 Andrea Lane

602 Andrea Lane · (843) 875-1089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC 29410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by. Neighborhood pool will help you keep your cool in the summer heat. Back patio slab is nice for cooking out at home. One assigned parking space but plenty of open parking close by. A small pet will be considered but must be approved. Non-refundable pet fee is $300 for 1 pet, $350 for 2, prefer small dogs only under 30 lbs. Current washer/dryer convey w/unit but not warranted (tenant to repair/replace if desired). Proof of renters insurance required. Online application only, $50 app fee per adult. Renters insurance is required. Water/sewer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Andrea Lane have any available units?
602 Andrea Lane has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 Andrea Lane have?
Some of 602 Andrea Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Andrea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 Andrea Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Andrea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Andrea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 602 Andrea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 602 Andrea Lane does offer parking.
Does 602 Andrea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Andrea Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Andrea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 602 Andrea Lane has a pool.
Does 602 Andrea Lane have accessible units?
No, 602 Andrea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Andrea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Andrea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Andrea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Andrea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
