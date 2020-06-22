602 Andrea Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool carpet

2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by. Neighborhood pool will help you keep your cool in the summer heat. Back patio slab is nice for cooking out at home. One assigned parking space but plenty of open parking close by. A small pet will be considered but must be approved. Non-refundable pet fee is $300 for 1 pet, $350 for 2, prefer small dogs only under 30 lbs. Current washer/dryer convey w/unit but not warranted (tenant to repair/replace if desired). Proof of renters insurance required. Online application only, $50 app fee per adult. Renters insurance is required. Water/sewer included.