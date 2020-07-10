/
apartments with washer dryer
186 Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
801 Andrea Lane
801 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1052 sqft
2BR 1.5 BA Otranto Station - Available Now. This end unit is 2 stories and is clean with new vinyl planks in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Water included. Close to the pool and play park.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Foster Creek
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.
Results within 1 mile of Hanahan
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
22 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$937
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
19 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Hanahan
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
31 Units Available
Daniel Island
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,184
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1090 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
21 Units Available
Daniel Island
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,284
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
48 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
9 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,249
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
20 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,211
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
36 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
56 Units Available
Ladson
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
923 sqft
Just minutes from Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Community includes gym, BBQ grill, tennis court, and pool. Luxurious units boast fireplace, walk-in closets, and recent renovations.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
72 Units Available
Park Circle
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$909
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
