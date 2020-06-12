/
2 bedroom apartments
195 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC
28 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
1 Unit Available
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$910
962 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Trident Technical College, Northwoods Mall, the Naval Weapons Station and the Charleston Air Force Base, our community offers comfortable living in the heart of Goose Creek! We discount preferred employers and
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
1 Unit Available
5812 Robinson Street
5812 Robinson Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 BR Available 4/1 - Property Id: 231441 This unit is located in the heart of downtown Hanahan. This newly renovated unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and new appliances. Pictures will be available soon.
1 Unit Available
1207 Vienna Woods Rd
1207 Vienna Woods Road, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Charming 2 bedroom home 15 minutes from downtown - Property Id: 288730 Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring recently refinished hardwoods throughout.
1 Unit Available
1106 Berkeley Street
1106 Berkeley Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing.
Results within 1 mile of Hanahan
10 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
17 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
19 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
940 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
994 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
31 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
6 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$910
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
6 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 Unit Available
5539 Blackwell Street
5539 Blackwell Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
805 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home Near Park Circle! - This cute little two bedroom one bathroom home was recently renovated and is ready for you to call home. It has refinished hardwoods throughout, a brand new kitchen, tiled shower, and spacious back yard.
1 Unit Available
6239 Lucille Drive
6239 Lucille Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1066 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit features appliances such as a glass top electric range, dishwasher and a fenced yard with screened porch.
1 Unit Available
7953 Shadow Oak Drive
7953 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1280 sqft
Oak Bluff Town Home. Close to Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base, shopping, dining and freeway access. This home has two master suites with private baths and walk in closets. Downstairs is an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
2135 Easy Street
2135 Easy St, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Fully furnished mobile home located in central North Chảleston, five minutes walk to Walmart, BestBuy, Northwood Mall, restaurants and StarBucks!!!
1 Unit Available
8142 Shadow Oak Drive
8142 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. You will love this charming two story townhouse on a quiet street, nestled in N. Charleston, SC. Within minutes of shopping, dining, all amenities. Interstate I-26. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
8666 Roanoke Drive
8666 Roanoke Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
FIRST CLASS!!!!! High quality that even includes your own private garage (Use for vehicle...storage or even a game room)...Open Floorplan downstairs which includes a fireplace. TWO LARGE MASTER SUITES with a full bath in each.
Results within 5 miles of Hanahan
Park Circle
22 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
