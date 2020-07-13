/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
237 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
4 Units Available
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
962 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Trident Technical College, Northwoods Mall, the Naval Weapons Station and the Charleston Air Force Base, our community offers comfortable living in the heart of Goose Creek! We discount preferred employers and
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1106 Berkeley Street
1106 Berkeley Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Foster Creek
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Foster Creek
204 Sherwood Court
204 Sherwood Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Adorable, easy living 1 story home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac off of Foster Creek! Great open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the living room. Well maintained home with new flooring in the main living areas & new tile in both bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.
Results within 1 mile of Hanahan
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
20 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
13 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2296 Boulder Ct
2296 Boulder Court, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1530 sqft
Relax on the front porch swing under your 2 enormous pear trees in this fantastic neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5539 Blackwell Street
5539 Blackwell Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
805 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home Near Park Circle! - This cute little two bedroom one bathroom home was recently renovated and is ready for you to call home. It has refinished hardwoods throughout, a brand new kitchen, tiled shower, and spacious back yard.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8142 Shadow Oak Drive
8142 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. You will love this charming two story townhouse on a quiet street, nestled in N. Charleston, SC. Within minutes of shopping, dining, all amenities. Interstate I-26. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
6239 Lucille Drive
6239 Lucille Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1066 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit features appliances such as a glass top electric range, dishwasher and a fenced yard with screened porch.
Results within 5 miles of Hanahan
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
48 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
23 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Similar Pages
Hanahan 1 BedroomsHanahan 2 BedroomsHanahan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHanahan 3 BedroomsHanahan Apartments with Balcony
Hanahan Apartments with GarageHanahan Apartments with GymHanahan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHanahan Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHanahan Apartments with Parking