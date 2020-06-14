122 Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC with garage
Berkeley isn't only the site of the famous hippie movement in the 1960s in California. There's an equally laid back but more mainstream vibe here in Berkeley County, SC.
Hanahan, home to about 18,000 people, has North Charleston, Charleston and Goose Creek as surrounding towns, and there's all equally adorable, with neighbors who won't hesitate to give you a friendly wave. Living in this bedroom community puts you minutes away from the Naval Weapons Station, Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Time to move along and find you the perfect apartment for rent. See more
Hanahan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.